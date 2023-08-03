ELLICOTTVILLE — The Tri-County Arts Council will welcome the community to the inaugural Ellicottville Fine Art and Craft Market Sept. 2-3 on the lawn of the 1887 Building at the intersection of routes 219 and 242.
This event is a partnership between the Tri-County Arts Council, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Ellicottville.
This juried show features the work of some of the region’s best-known artists and fine craftspeople, many of whom also have international reputations in galleries and fine art shows throughout the United States and abroad.
An intimate evening of fine arts and crafts, Ellicottville Fine Art and Craft Market is an opportunity to add to or begin an art collection, purchase a one-of-a-kind gift and meet the artists and makers behind an impressive collection of works.
Indeed, the Tri-County Arts Council is comprised of member artists and craftspeople who reside in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Many of those members will be part of the Ellicottville Fine Art and Craft Market, including fine artist Sean Huntington, TCAC Exhibitions Coordinator.
“We want to expose the residents and visitors of Ellicottville to the amazing talent that this region has to offer,” Huntington said. “Plus buying from local artists that you can actually meet and form a relationship with is so much more satisfying than getting some anonymous art from a big box store. Fill your home with pieces that mean something to you.”
Participating artists include Robin Zefers Clark, Lisa Conn, Denise Drummond, Pam Gifford, Ed Green, Bonnie Hedden, Lisa Hodge, Michelle Hoff, Sean Huntington, Keith McKale, Kaylee Taylor, Eileen Weishan, Mike Weishan, Mikel Wintermantel and many more.
Their mediums include oil painting, gouache, watercolors, wood, sculpture, mosaic, glass, photography, pottery, sculptures, fiber, jewelry and so much more. We have so much talent in this region, and this is a great place to experience it.
The inaugural Ellicottville Fine Art and Craft Market promises to be a great event in Ellicottville. “We are hoping to make this an annual event,” said Paula Bernstein, Executive Director of TCAC. “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy fine arts and crafts right in their own community, beyond the walls of a gallery.”
TCAC is currently looking into sponsorship for the event. Call (716) 372-7455 for more information.
The market will be held rain or shine. The event is free with plenty of nearby parking. For more information, visit tricountyartscouncil.org.