OLEAN — An opening reception will be held this evening for the current Tri-County Arts Council member show, “A Little Something,” perfectly sized for holiday gift-giving.
This opening features more than 130 pieces, from painting, pottery, jewelry and more from more than 40 artists across the region.
The artists include Wendy Bale, Rose Brawn, Lisa Conklin Conn, Karen Fitzpatrick, Barbara Fox, Theresa Heinz, Sean Huntington, Keith McKale, Peter Midgley, Nicole Missel, Eva Potter, Carolyn Raine, Melissa Stitzer, Tara Walker, Mikel Wintermantel and Jennifer Wolbert.
The “A Little Something” will be on display through Jan. 14. All pieces are available for purchase during the opening. Pick-up and shipping begin Dec. 3 to give time for the People’s Choice Award Voting.
The reception is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St. The event will be catered by L’Ardasse Catering with beverages from Four Mile Brewing and Allen’s Liquor Store.
New this year, TCAC is giving out awards in two categories, Amateur and Professional. This includes 2D and 3D work in all media.
The awards are as follows:
• Best in Show: $100 plus a year’s Artisan Membership. This allows you to sell in the TCAC Artisan Market.
• Best Professional: $50 plus a year’s Artisan Membership.
• Honorable Mention Professional: $20 plus a year’s Artisan Membership.
• Best Amateur: $50 plus a year’s Artisan Membership.
• Honorable Mention Amateur: $20 plus a year’s Artisan Membership.
• People’s Choice (juried by vote): A year’s Artisan Membership.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455. The Tri Arts Council has updated the Artist Market and is open to the public Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., at 110 W. State St.