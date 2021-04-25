OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council will host Creative Clay — Garden Plant Marker 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the arts council’s studio, 110 W. State St.
Tara Dedrich will teach the hand-built colorful and clever garden markers in a one-day class.
Cost is $30 for arts council members, $45 for non-members. The class is intended for adults and teens accompanied by an adult.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
To register or for additional information, visit www.myartscouncil.net.