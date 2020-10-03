OLEAN — Officials at Tri-County Arts Council recently elected new officers for the board of directors, while celebrating the outgoing leadership of Ira Katzenstein, who served as president for six years and is leaving the board after more than a decade of service.
Succeeding Katzenstein is Corey Facteau, who works at Alfred University’s Career Development Center. Facteau is a lifelong supporter and performer in the arts and says she is grateful for the opportunity to support the arts regionally through the Arts Council.
“I wholeheartedly believe in our collective responsibility to foster the arts by sustaining and encouraging the artists, artisans, musicians and makers whose creativity enriches and uplifts our communities,” Facteau said.
Joining her as officers are Jason Dilworth, vice president, a graphic designer and artist and a member of the faculty at SUNY Fredonia; treasurer, Betsy Matz, a professor emeritus of business at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford; and secretary, John Stevens, an instructor in the managerial department of the School of Business at St. Bonaventure University.
The board thanked Katzenstein for his years of leadership and service.
“Ira’s leadership has been essential to the council, especially during the relocation to downtown Olean and the first phases of our response to COVID-19,” Facteau said. “We are grateful for his deliberate, steady guidance and the (Arts Council) board and staff have greatly benefited from his willingness to share his expertise.”
Mikel Wintermantel, co-executive director of the Arts Council, agreed.
“I have known Ira for decades,” Wintermantel said. “In the early days of the Arts Council, Ira and his wife, Carol, were great supporters even then. I hope he spends his newly found spare time enjoying his grandchild and playing his drums with local musicians. I wish him well.
“I look forward to the new leadership on the board and working with Corey,” he continued. “It’s the next step in our newly expanding role across three countiess…we now have board leadership that reflects our tri-county mission.”