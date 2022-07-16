OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has updated and reorganized its Artist Market, which is open to the public Tuesday to Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.
Currently in the Tri-County Arts Council gallery until August is the “Zweygardt Sculpture" Glenn Zweygardt.
"The theme of my sculpture is the placement of myself in relation to nature," he said. "While working in materials such as metal, stone, and glass, I am telling three-dimensional stories that capture my life experiences immersed in my perception of collective consciousness. It is my intention that these stories, spoken through an expression of form, texture, and color, will enter human consciousness."
Also, the council is presenting Kids Summer Camp classes, both coming up July 25-29. The first class is Kids Clay Camp for ages 5-7 and will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. With the younger kids, instructors will work on hand-building techniques to create small sculptures.
Bring your own smocks/aprons and hand towels to the class.
Clay Camp for ages 7-12 and will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. With the older kids, instructors will work on some simple throwing techniques and simple hand-building techniques. Bring your own smocks/aprons and hand towels to the class. Sign-up with the link below or call us at (716) 372-7455.
The council will host a Professional Development: Social Media class on Thursday at 6 to 8 p.m. by Cameron Perks. This class is free for artist and above members and $10 for Individual/Family Members & Non-Members.
Learn how to talk to your audience in the world of social media. In this class, you will learn how to efficiently advertise yourself and your work on the social media platforms you use. We will also be talking about analytics on your social media and how to understand what they mean.