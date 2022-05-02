OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has announced the following upcoming classes:
- Brushes N Brews — Saturday, 5 to7 p.m. at Four Mile Brewing. Supplies are covered in the cost but not beverages for ages 21+, $35 artisan members and above and $45 family members and non-members.
- Mobile Birds for children — May 12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 5-9, $20 members and nonmembers.
- Cyanotypes Photography — May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for ages 18+, $55 artisan members and above and $65 basic/familymembers and nonmembers.
- Block Printing — May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 16+, $45 artisan members and above and $55 basic/familymembers and nonmembers.
- Drawing — May 28 from noon to 2 p.m. for ages 13+, $35 artisan members and above $45 basic/familymembers and nonmembers.
- Tatting — June 4, 11 and 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m. for ages 16+, $75 artisan members and above and $85 basic/familymembers and nonmembers.
- Drawing for children — June 9 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 5-9, $20 members and nonmembers.
- Stain glass soldering — June 16, 23 and 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 18+, $90 artisan members and above and $100 basic/familymembers and nonmembers. Materials included.
- Tie Dye with Plants and Vegetables — June 25 from noon to 5 p.m. for ages 14+, $55 artisan members and above and $65 basic/familymembers and nonmembers.
- Silkscreen — Aug. 3, 10 and 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 14+, $60 artisan members and above and $70 basic/familymembers and nonmembers.
- Embroidery: make your own patch — July 9 and 16 from noon to 5 p.m. for ages 14+, $65 artisan members and above and $75 basic/family members and nonmembers.
Sign up at www.myartscouncil.net, visit 110 W. State St., Olean, or call (716) 372-7455.