A Little Something Small show

Four of the over 140 pieces submitted for the third annual “A Little Something Small” juried small works show at the Tri-County Arts Council Peg Bothner gallery, 110 W. State St., Olean.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is pleased to announce “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show, which is taking place now in the Peg Bothner Gallery, 110 W. State St.

From now until Jan. 14, the public is invited to view more than 140 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org, and a portion of each sale supports the arts council.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social