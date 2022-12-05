OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council is pleased to announce “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show, which is taking place now in the Peg Bothner Gallery, 110 W. State St.
From now until Jan. 14, the public is invited to view more than 140 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org, and a portion of each sale supports the arts council.
Now in its third year, the TCAC’s small works show features more artists and pieces than ever before, and according to Sean Huntington, exhibition coordinator, this year’s selection is incredible. “Every year, this has grown,” he said. “In the first year, we had approximately 100 pieces, and in the second year, we had 130. This year, we have almost 150 pieces and the quality is amazing — these artists just keep topping themselves!”
New this year, the TCAC is giving out awards in two categories: Amateur and Professional. Sean Conklin, assistant curator at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, will select winners for the following awards: Best in Show, Best Professional, Honorable Mention Professional, Best Amateur, and Honorable Mention Amateur. Each award winner will receive a cash prize and a year’s Artisan Membership, which allows the artist the opportunity to sell in the TCAC’s Artisan Market.
Artwork ranges from watercolor, gouache, oil painting, photography pottery, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass, and more. Each participating artist submitted one to three pieces of artwork under 12 inches by 12 inches, and some have already sold out. This year’s participating artists include Samantha Aldrich, Beverly Amborski, John Balacki, Wendy Bale, Karen Barber, Jessica Ellen Boice, Elizabeth Booth, Ann Brantingham, Rose Brawn, Victoria Eckley Brown, Michelle Capizzi, Dianne Clark, Robin Zefers Clark, Lisa Conklin Conn, Lisa Eppolito, Karen Fitzpatrick, Ruth Flood, Barbara Fox, Patricia Shannon Gay, Sherri Geary, Ed Green, Lyn Harris, Lynn Heckathorn, Theresa Heinz, Noah Howard, Sean Huntington, Elliott Hutten, Ashley LaBombard, Bonnie Leigh, Melissa Locke, Myriam Mayshark, Keith McKale, Peter Midgley, Lilly Thiell Milliman, Nicole Missel, Jean Nevinger, Violet Nolder, Eva Potter, Caroly Raine, Lynzie Rinamon, Denise Schneider, Paul Schonhart, Brooke Shumway, Geraldine Nash Smith, Michael O. Smith, Melissa Stitzer, Jenn Stillman, Deb Stillson Travis, Darlene Subulski, Tara Walker, Eileen Weishan, Michael Weishan, Mikel Wintermantel, Jennifer Wolbert, Jon Wolsky, and Holly Zendarski
The small works show includes a teaching component that Huntington says is important to burgeoning artist. “For those who haven’t shown their work before, they got to experience what a real prospectus is like for a show,” he explained. “This is a juried show, so they learned what the application and review process is like.” The practical experience of learning how pieces must be framed, displayed, or hung is also an important learning experience.
While some pieces have already sold, over 90 works are still on display in the Peg Bothner Gallery of the TCAC from now until Jan. 14, which is perfect timing for those who are planning to gift their piece, organizers said. Every purchase supports the TCAC, as well as local artists who have invested their time and talent in creating these one-of-a-kind pieces. “This show is a wonderful way for local artists to introduce themselves to new collectors,” said Huntington. “We have an impressive community of artists in this area.”
The Tri-County Arts Council advocates the creation and appreciation of arts and culture in the region. TCAC has updated their Artist Market and we are open for the rest of 2022: Monday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday noon-6 p.m., and Saturday from noon-5 p.m. To learn more or view artwork in the show, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org and follow the TCAC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.