OLEAN — Fall festivities continue throughout November at the Tri-County Arts Council, with a full pallet of art classes.
Information and sign up at https://www.myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html’
Brushes N Brews, taught by Samila Sosic, will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Four Mile Brewing. Cost is $35 for family members and above, and $45 for basic and non-members.
Tara Derick will demonstrate how to make your own festive holiday ornament in Creative Clay: Ornaments from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and from 6 – 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the TCAC building, 110 W. State St. Cost is $35 for family members and $45 for basic and non-members.
Paper Marbling will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 6. Cost is $60 for family members and $80 for basic members and non-members.
Susan Doran will lead a workshop on paper marbling. Traditional marbling techniques with combs and rakes will include the process of creating unique experimental designs.
An Introduction to Encaustics (Painting with Wax) will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m., on Nov. 6 by Merry Ryding. Cost is $45 for family members and above and $55 for basic members and non-members. Encaustics is a wax-based painting, which has recently seen a resurgence in the art world.
Beginners Drawing class, taught by Samia Sosic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12. The class will teach design principles, drawing techniques, and drawing skills leading to the development of abilities that are necessary to draw still life. Cost is $35 for family members and above and $45 for basic members and non-members.
Calligraphy, literally meaning “beautiful writing,” will be taught by professional calligrapher Betsy Afton, just in time to make out those holiday cards, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. Cost is $45 for family members and above and $55 for basic members and non-members.