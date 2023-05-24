OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council has announced sign-ups are available for its art classes scheduled for July.
On Saturday, July 8, create incredible abstract art as instructor Amanda Hulbert will lead a pour painting class from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Acrylic Pouring is a fun and fascinating fluid painting technique that uses acrylic paint, a pouring medium and other additives as required.
The class is designed for ages 12 and older. Cost is $40 Artisan Members and above, $50 for basic/family members and non-members
Let your child’s imagination soar this summer with Kids N Art Camp, scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, July 11-14, from 1-2 p.m.
Instructors Katelyn Heins, Marin Turk and Allison Braun will lead this four-day program where attendees will learn different art forms and techniques. Children will be exploring painting, drawing, writing, printing, collage and more.
The arts council is running three programs this summer, and each program will be teaching different activities. Parents are encouraged to join their children if they choose. Only 15 seats open.
Future Kids N Art Camp weeks are schedule for Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 22-25.
This class is brought to you by a partnership with the YMCA and designed for kids age 6 to 12. Cost is $80 for members and non-members. Scholarships are available.
We are also running Kid's Camps all with 15 seats open.
Come explore the world of alcohol inks on Saturday, July 22 from 1-3 p.m.
Instructor Lyn Harris will teach the basics of working with this vibrant medium and then create several one-of-a-kind pieces on glass, paper and tile.
The class is designed for ages 12 and older. Cost is $30 for Artisan Members and above, $40 basic/family members and non-members.
A three-day comprehensive painting workshop with instructor Mikel Wintermantel is scheduled for July 28-30. The Friday class will be 6-9 p.m. with the Saturday and Sunday classes held 1-5 p.m.
This workshop will cover how to use a limited palette based on the color wheel. Learn how to evaluate color and how color relationships, color harmony and paint chemistry can make a better painting. Wintermantel’s method takes the worry and frustration out of the creative process.
Bring your favorite brushes – some will be available at the arts council – and your enthusiasm. Oil, acrylic and casein paint, and mediums will be provided. Gesso panels will also be supplied.
All skill levels are welcome, but intermediate to advance experience is recommended. Cost is $160 for Artisan Members and above, $180 basic/family members and non-members.
To sign up for any of these classes, visit tricountyartscouncil.org/classes, call (716) 372-7455 or stop in to the art council at 110 W. State St. in Olean.
The Tri-County Arts Council has updated its artist market and is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
The current gallery show is “Haudenosaunee, Art of the Now,” featuring the works from culminating show for Seneca-Iroquois National Museum’s artist in residency program, funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission's Area Development fund. It is on display until July 1.
Artists in the residency program include Samantha Jacobs, Lorinda John, Penelope S. Minner, Alicia Sanford, Antoinette Scott, Bernadette Scott, Kristina Tome and Leeora White.