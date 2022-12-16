Elm Post Cleanup

Just a few hours after cleanup began near the Elm Street bridge, an area once used as a homeless camp, there was no longer a trace of debris thanks to many volunteers and organizations throughout the community.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

BRADFORD, Pa. — Work to further tidy up a spot near the new Elm Street bridge — where a homeless encampment formed this past summer — is underway.

A contractor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has erected fencing while some “additional brushing and tree trimming will be taking place in the PennDOT right of way,” a spokesman said.

