BRADFORD, Pa. — Work to further tidy up a spot near the new Elm Street bridge — where a homeless encampment formed this past summer — is underway.
A contractor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has erected fencing while some “additional brushing and tree trimming will be taking place in the PennDOT right of way,” a spokesman said.
It’s a strip of woods off Elm Street, along the Tunungwant Creek and the Bradford flood control project, and visible from U.S. Route 219. When the leaves started falling from trees, passersby began to see that the area was filled with debris. It was discovered to have been an abandoned homeless encampment.
In November, Bradford city officials, a slew of volunteers, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat and Game commissions organized a workday to clean the area — after a police officer had gone through to collect and dispose of discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia.
PennDOT press officer Marla Fannin explained the agency isn’t planning to restrict access to the property.
“The property is limited access right-of-way and we’ve routinely maintained the shoulder but not the property,” she explained to The Era. “There is a right-of-way fence around the property and access to the flood control for the Bradford Municipal Authority needs to be maintained.
“The area is a public space used for fishing, so safety for recreational visitors is a concern,” she said. “Trees and brush will be removed to make the area more physically attractive and routine maintenance will be provided moving forward.”