PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will host a Tree and Shrub Identification Walk Thursday as part of its ongoing tree exploration series.
During this educational walk, Mike Ermer will discuss the differences between deciduous and evergreen trees and shrubs and point out characteristics which are unique to species from each group. The impact that invasive diseases can have on these trees will also be shared.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville. Current COVID recommendations will be followed.
Program is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187. In the event of severe weather, this program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the main page of the website.
Other upcoming events in the tree exploration series include:
• The Majestic White Pine Tree presented by Barb Busack, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 26.
• Forest Health Management Walk with Jared Kramer, 10 a.m., Sept. 11.