A family camping trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park turned tragic after a tree toppled onto their tent and killed a 7-year-old girl inside, according to National Park Services.

Rangers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Elkmont Campground, which is located on the Tennessee side of the national park, between Townsend and Gatlinburg. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tent crushed by a large red maple about 2 feet in diameter.

