ELLICOTTVILLE — The Nannen Arboretum Society will present a tree and shrub workshop on Saturday, June 4 at the Town Center, 28 Parkside Drive.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. At 10 o’clock, participants may choose Bruce Robinson’s presentation on birds and their relationship with trees or Andrew Lance’s presentation about the WNY Land Conservancy.
At 11 a.m., there will be a break followed by workshops at 11:30. Participants may attend Ken Lawton’s discussion of appropriate fertilizers and spring and summer tree pruning or learn how to sharpen essential tree tools from Ray Johnson and Ed Chapman.
Cost is $10 for the day. Membership to the arboretum will be available at no cost to attendees.
Another fall workshop is in the planning stages for Oct. 15 with four additional speakers.