Speaking at Rep. Tom Reed’s Manufacturing Summit Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touted a new unemployment report and predicted a strong fourth quarter for the U.S. economy.
Addressing the virtual Manufacturing Summit via Zoom video conference, Mnuchin added that some areas of the economy still need help including air travel and hospitality as well as the restaurant industry.
With the unemployment rate dipping below 8% for the first time in more than six months, Mnuchin said it would not have been possible without the first CARES Coronavirus Relief Bill he negotiated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Mnuchin and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, have so far been unable to negotiate a followup CARES package. The House passed a $3 trillion HEROES Act in May, but the Senate refused to vote on a similar bill.
The Treasury secretary said he’d like the relief/stimulus bill now being negotiated to be more focused on kids and jobs. It should be more targeted that the earlier bill that gave individuals $1,200 stimulus checks.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) “has had an enormous impact on saving jobs and keeping small businesses afloat,” Mnuchin said. He said the PPP loans are not taxable. They will be forgiven if business used the money to keep employees on the payroll. Businesses should work with their banks to make an application for the loan to be forgiven.
“The president,” Mnuchin said, “is determined everyone who lost their job due to COVID will get their job back.”
Mnuchin said the bill being negotiated is more targeted to schools, child care, healthcare and airlines than the CARES Act, which included hospitals, testing and the development of vaccines and money for state and local government losses due to COVID-19.
The Treasury secretary said he didn’t foresee any additional income tax extensions this year. “The first extension worked very well, he said. “I hope next year we have a vaccine and won’t need extensions.”
The biggest reason for the extensions was because accounts and tax preparers closed their offices due to COVID-19.
Following the conversation with the Treasury secretary, Reed hosted a panel discussion with Jay Timmins, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers; Steve Bulger, Small Business Administration regional administrator, and Holly Wade, national director of the National Federation of Independent Business Research Center.
Timmons said the National Association of Manufacturers is “very confident we will get a vaccine and emerge from this (COVID-19) situation. There is a tremendous opportunity ahead in manufacturing.” He said manufacturers have only hired back about half of the 1.3 million jobs lost to COVID-19. Most manufacturing jobs were deemed essential during the early days of the pandemic. There are another 400,000 manufacturing jobs that are unfilled.
“We’ve got to get this virus under control or this whole economy will suffer,” Timmons said. Protecting the tax cuts and regulatory certainty is important, he added.
Bulger of the SBA advised those participating in the Manufacturing Summit “work with your lender” in coming months to have their PPP loans forgiven if they met the requirements. “The overwhelming majority of loans will be forgiven,” he added. There is lots of PPP information for businesses at SBA.Gov, Bulger said.
WADE, with the NAIB, said she holds regular Wednesday webinars aimed at busin. esses operating in the pandemic, including the PPP program.
“Most have exhausted their loan proceeds by now,” Wade said. Businesses are now turning to apply for the forgiveness part of the PPP program. Wade said the NAIB Wednesday Webinars are archived on the NAIB website.
Reed opened the virtual summit with 53 participants with the news that President Trump and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Reed said. “I know he is going to get through it. I’m wishing both of them a speedy recovery.”
Reed also joined Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., in urging Mnuchin and House peaker Nancy Pelosi to continue COVID-19 relief negotiations through the weekend.
“There are at least 50 bipartisan members of The Problem Solvers and Congress who know this deal can get done and support the efforts of Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin,” Reed and Gottheimer said in a statement.
“Every day we let partisanship delay us is another day American families, businesses and local communities do not have access to the critical relief they need and deserve.”