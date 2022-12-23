BUFFALO (TNS) — What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.

The Thruway was closed in both directions between exits 57 (Hamburg) and exit 57A (Eden/Angola) after high tension power lines were knocked down by high winds, state police said. Wind gusts hit as high as 79 mph late this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

