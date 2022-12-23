BUFFALO (TNS) — What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
The Thruway was closed in both directions between exits 57 (Hamburg) and exit 57A (Eden/Angola) after high tension power lines were knocked down by high winds, state police said. Wind gusts hit as high as 79 mph late this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
That’s as strong as a Category 1 hurricane.
Another section of the Thruway was shut down in the westbound direction after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed tractor trailer. All west bound traffic was being diverted at Exit 48A (Pembroke).
All commercial vehicles are banned from the Thruway, and other roads have been declared off-limits to all but emergency personnel, the state police said. Those roads include I-190 and I-290.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declared a state of emergency and banned all unnecessary travel in the county, which includes the city of Buffalo.
“Conditions have deteriorated rapidly,” Poloncarz said on social media. “The blizzard is here. Please be safe.”
The weather service has issued a blizzard warning through Christmas Day for the Buffalo area for high winds and up to 3 feet of lake effect snow.
More than 25,000 customers are without power in Western New York, according to National Grid and New York State Gas & Electric utility companies. More than 2,600 customers in Oswego County have no power.
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas got more difficult in two Western New York counties.
Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in Erie and Niagara counties.
Wegmans closed its supermarkets in the two counties at noon Friday due to the “once in a generation” storm. Stores were to stay closed through Christmas and reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.
“The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority,” a Wegmans spokesperson in Buffalo said. “Please be safe. We apologize for an inconvenience this may cause.”
Tops Friendly Markets similarly announced that it will close all stores in Erie and Niagara counties at 2 p.m. Friday due to the weather. Stores will reopen when conditions improve, according to WGRZ, and updates will be posted on Tops’ social media pages.
WGRZ reports the Walden Galleria and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls also closed Friday due to the weather.