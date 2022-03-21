Trailering livestock for show and pleasure workshop
WELLSVILLE — Trailering livestock for show and pleasure workshop is set for April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Willing Town Hall, 1431 Ackerman Hill Road, in Wellsville.
Whether you will be transporting your animals down the road or across the country, you should know and do a number of things in order to make the trip safe and rewarding.
Join CCE Allegany County for this online training with CDL instructor, Roy Gay of Royal Enterprises. Trouble free travel starts with good planning.
This workshop will cover proper selection and maintenance of vehicles; routine safety checks and skilled livestock traveling techniques to minimize the risks and keep your precious cargo, animals and human alike, happy, healthy and comfortable as you begin your next adventure.
In addition, we will discuss regulations for CDL or Electronic Logging Device and understanding if your truck is the right one for the job and the gross combination weight rating for what you are doing?
There is a fee to attend and registration is capped at 35, please reserve your place by March 30. There will be an opportunity for up to 10 participants to bring their rigs for walk through and/or assistance backing.
For more information, contact Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext.18 or email lao3@cornell.edu. To register online, visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Trailering_Livestock_202.
For more information, call (525) 268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.