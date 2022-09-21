IMPACT

Alfred State College students re-stain a map/information kiosk at Phillip’s Creek State Forest in Allegany County.

BELMONT — Friends Improving Allegany County Trails, Inc. organized maintenance work this past weekend in preparation for autumn hiking and the approaching cross country ski season.

IMPACT provided team leaders, with students from the Alfred State College wrestling team and the Lambda Tau Phi fraternity participating. Close to 100 hours of volunteer labor completed trail maintenance on trails at Phillip’s Creek State Forest, cleaning and restaining kiosks, installing hardware to support horse camping and restaining a handicapped mounting ramp at the Stewart Forest Road campground.

