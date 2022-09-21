BELMONT — Friends Improving Allegany County Trails, Inc. organized maintenance work this past weekend in preparation for autumn hiking and the approaching cross country ski season.
IMPACT provided team leaders, with students from the Alfred State College wrestling team and the Lambda Tau Phi fraternity participating. Close to 100 hours of volunteer labor completed trail maintenance on trails at Phillip’s Creek State Forest, cleaning and restaining kiosks, installing hardware to support horse camping and restaining a handicapped mounting ramp at the Stewart Forest Road campground.
IMPACT is grateful to all who participated. To view additional pictures from this event, go to the Facebook page for Impact Friends Group.
In September and October, volunteers from IMPACT and students from Alfred University will gather GPS data on the trails to prioritize future trail improvement projects. This information will be used to prepare Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping for inclusion with the master plan for the West Almond Trails, a collaboration between IMPACT, the National Park Service and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
IMPACT plans to groom the trails this winter for cross country skiing with equipment purchased from a grant provided by the Bethesda Foundation. The organization is seeking funding to replace a snowmobile bridge to gain better access to the trails at Phillip’s Creek. The bridge will add approximately 2 miles of trails to the existing cross country ski system.