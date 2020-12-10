OLEAN — Changes in the turning lane at one of the city’s busiest intersections will take effect on Friday, city officials said.
Following repaving and narrowing of Front and Main streets this fall, the city Department of Public Works reported that northbound traffic on Main Street will now use the right lane as of Friday.
The current right-turn-only lane will be changed to a straight and right-turn lane, while the left lane will be for left turns only. The change allows for the straight lane to align better with the northern end of Main Street.
Currently, three of the four traffic patterns into the intersection use the left lane for turning and the right lane for straight and right-turning traffic. The change will also bring the northbound Main Street traffic into the same setup.
Drivers are cautioned to slow down at the intersection and pay attention as other drivers become used to the change.
The project at the intersection is part of Walkable Olean Phase 2, which is expected to improve pedestrian safety along Main Street while also allowing for better pedestrian and bicycle access from the Boardmanville neighborhood into the city center.
Paving at the intersection was finished in October, with work expected to begin on the southern end in April.
The work on the south end includes a shared-use path on the west side of the street; and narrowing the wide, sweeping intersection at North Barry Street. Pedestrian refuge islands are included to allow shorter crossing distances for those on foot.
About two months’ worth of work are left on the $1.33 million project. The project has a contractual deadline of June 30 for completion. The primary contractor is D&H Excavating.
Work on the project was originally expected to be completed in 2020, but due to the global pandemic causing supply shortages, the work was split between 2020 and 2021.
