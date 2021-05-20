COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The driver of a tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after the rig he was driving crashed into a house on Route 49 in Harrison Valley, Potter County.
The Potter Leader-Enterprise reported that Trooper Whitney Boshart of the state police said that the driver, who was not named, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter from the scene.
The accident was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. As of 3 p.m., Route 49 was closed in both directions while crews cleaned up the scene.
Boshart said it isn't yet known how or why the tractor-trailer left the road. The Leader-Enterprise reported that tire marks could be seen along the curve in the road between the Dandy Mini Mart and Harrison Valley Hardware.
The Leader-Enterprise reported the owner of the home, Robert Sherman, was there at the time.
"I was sitting right on that back porch," he told the newspaper. "I watched the whole thing."
Sherman said he and his family, including three children who were in school at the time, would stay at the Northern Tier Children's Home a short distance away.
"I have a feeling it's totaled," he said of the house, pointing out a cracked foundation, sagging roof and front bedroom where the truck made impact. "I just hope (the driver) is OK."
The Coudersport EMS, Tri-Town Fire and Ambulance, Harrison Valley Fire and Ambulance, Crary Hose Company and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation personnel were at the scene.