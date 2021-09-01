OLEAN — A traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle temporarily closed Interstate 86 Wednesday morning west of Exit 26.
Around 10:30 a.m., the truck towing a flatbed trailer with a load of pallets had crashed through the right-hand railing of the expressway's westbound lane several yards from the onramp. A black Subaru sat in the left-hand lane with its driver's side door smashed in.
Traffic traveling west on I-86 was diverted off Exit 26 to Route 16 into Olean. Eastbound lanes remained open for vehicles.
City of Olean police and New York State Police troopers were on the scene.
No further information was available.