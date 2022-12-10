OLEAN — The 2022 Olean Area Toys For Tots Campaign has collected its white donation boxes and will distribute presents from the Elk’s Club on Saturday.
Volunteers have spent this past week sorting the donations and toys that have been purchased with monetary donations by boys and girls and age, said Kip Morrow of Portville, who is directing the local Toys For Tots program again this year.
“There’s always a lot of last minute stuff,” said Morrow, a retired National Grid employee and a Cattaraugus County legislator who has been associated with the local Toys For Tots program for 17 years. It was formerly run by Reggie Dallaire for more than 30 years.
Morrow said he made three trips Monday filling his trailer with the Toys For Tots donation boxes filled with toys. He’d already emptied some of the boxes a couple of times in the past month.
A reporting glitch in the local Toys For Tots website indicated there were 437 kids on the online list. Toys For Tots usually covers around 1,600 kids. Parents applied online this year.
The glitch was fixed and it turned out the number represented families requesting help. Another menu showed the number of children, numbers of girls and boys and ages, Morrow said.
There appears to be about 200 more children on the list this year, Morrow said. “We were kind of scrambling to make sure we had enough for a bag for everybody, not including the agencies.”
Wednesday night, 25 to 30 volunteers sorted and filled about 500 bags for children in less than three hours, Morrow said.
Toy donations were down a little bit overall this year, but some brighter spots put it closer to even with last year, Morrow said.
Three locations were credited with bringing this years donations up to meet the needs, according to Morrow. There were boxes at St. Bonaventure University, the West Valley Demonstration Project made a large donation and the Dollar General in Ellicottville saw a steep increase over last year, Morrow said.
He has also encouraged competition among American Legion posts including Portville and Hinsdale which also paid off in increased donations.
Morrow thanked donors and volunteers for helping make a lot of area childrens’ Christmas brighter.
“We’re looking at off-season fundraising events next year,” Morrow said. “It’s hard to beg, borrow and steal all this in a month.