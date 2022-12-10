Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots put out about 90 boxes for donations all over Cattaraugus County, parts of Allegany County and the Bradford, Pa. area. Kip Morrow, area coordinator, is at left in the photo.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The 2022 Olean Area Toys For Tots Campaign has collected its white donation boxes and will distribute presents from the Elk’s Club on Saturday.

Volunteers have spent this past week sorting the donations and toys that have been purchased with monetary donations by boys and girls and age, said Kip Morrow of Portville, who is directing the local Toys For Tots program again this year.

