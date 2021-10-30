OLEAN — After the limitations posed by the COVID-19 virus last year, Olean Area Toys For Tots Campaign organizers are hoping to come back strong this Christmas season.
Stepping down after 32 years of shepherding the local campaign, Reggie Dallaire has passed the task onto Cattaraugus County Legislator Kip Morrow, who is now the local area coordinator.
Dallaire, a Marine who has moved out of the area, remains involved, Morrow said.
“I’ve been involved with the Toys For Tots Program for 14 years now, but now to the extent I am now,” Morrow explained in an interview on Thursday. “Reggie has done a fantastic job, but now he lives out of town.”
Morrow made one of his first presentations this Toys For Tots season to fellow county lawmakers at Wednesday’s Cattaraugus County Legislature meeting. He walked away with some connections and some pledges, as was his intent. He also wanted legislators to spread the word.
Everyone is a volunteer, Morrow said. “All the donations from Cattaraugus County go to toys for local kids. Last year we had bags with toys for 1,671 kids.”
That includes at least a small toy, a large toy, a book and a coloring book.
Morrow said things didn’t look so good about halfway through the Toys For Tots Campaign last year. Both monetary donations and toy donations were down. Meanwhile, there were over 1,500 kids’ Christmas that was riding on Toys For Tots.
“It was looking like we wouldn’t have enough toys,” Morrow said.
The word got out and the donations started rolling in. Even though toy donations in the Toys For Tots boxes were down, a lot of people stepped up, Morrow said. Businesses started some interesting challenges to raise money.
Contributions through the Toys For Tots website is credited to the Olean organization, as are local checks made out to Toys For Tots and sent to Cornell Capital Holdings, 125 S. Union St., Suite 709, Olean NY 14760.
The Marines Toys For Tots website where donations will come to the local program — as well as applications for recipients — is olean-ny.toysfortots.org. Applications are also available and accepted at the Hall of Fame Barbershop, 309 W. State St.
Toys For Tots donation boxes are being delivered to participating businesses this weekend. They include Ollie’s, Tops, Beef & Barrel, area Dollar General stores, Jamestown Community College, Community Bank NA locations, and other area businesses and offices.
If you have questions, call (716) 373-4267 or (716) 372-6999.
Toys For Tots is also working again this year with the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services and Youth Bureau, as well as Beacon Light in Bradford, Pa. The coverage area will be a little larger this year, stretching from portions of Allegany County through Portville, Olean, Allegany and Salamanca to Randolph and Cattaraugus in Cattaraugus County
For those who would rather not shop, Morrow said Toys For Tots will gladly accept monetary donation and purchase the toys where they can get more bang for their bucks. The Toys For Tots Foundation also provides an ample amount of toys for local youngsters.
The toy donations will be picked up on Dec. 1. They will be stored and sorted at the Elks Lodge, 209 W. State St., where they will be distributed to parents on Dec. 11.