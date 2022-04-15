Toys For Tots of Olean this past Christmas distributed more than 10,500 toys, 1,650 books and 800 stocking stuffers to children in Cattaraugus and part of Allegany counties as well as Bradford, Pa.
Kip Morrow of Portville, a Cattaraugus County legislator who has served as the Toys For Tots local area coordinator for the past two years, updated county lawmakers on the program Wednesday.
Two years ago Morrow succeeded Reggie Delaire, formerly of Allegany, who ran the program for more than 30 years.
“This last Christmas we served 1,644 kids, two-thirds of who were from Cattaraugus County,” Morrow told legislators. The program also serves four western Allegany County towns and the Beacon Light program in Bradford.
Sixty-seven volunteers donated more than 3,200 hours in collecting, sorting, wrapping and distributing the toys that were stored at the Elk’s Lodge and given to parents just before Christmas, Morrow said.
“Each child gets a book in their bag besides the toys and stocking stuffers,” he added.
He thanked the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for donating a trailer for use in collecting the toys from white Toys For Tots boxes displayed in area businesses. The trailer is covered and makes transporting toys much easier.
Morrow, who has been volunteering for Toys For Tots for about 15 years, and his assistant, Brenda Blackwell, are very proud of the number of hours volunteers contribute to the program every year. “The reason you do it is the warm and fuzzy feeling you get from helping people,” Morrow said. “It rejuvenates you.”
He emphasized that 100 percent of the toys and money donated to the program stays locally.
Morrow is starting to put his stamp on the Toys For Tots program by moving toward online registration to reduce paperwork and issuing Facebook challenges to area groups.
Online registration will be made easier with posters featuring a QR code that will link a cell phone or computer to the online registration portal.
“I’ve also pitted legions against each other,” Morrow cited as an example. “The Hinsdale Legion really stepped up” filling donation boxes and cash donations. “Then the Olean Legion comes out of the woodwork with a $1,000 donation. It’s a friendly competition.” There are also sponsors who help out with discounts on Toys For Tots purchases as well as donations.
The Bartlett Country Club Women’s Group has inspired others with its requirement of a child’s gift as the price of admission to their annual Christmas party. Other groups have copied this with a little prodding from Morrow on Facebook.
“We want to thank everyone who donated toys and cash to the program this past year,” Morrow said.
The Toys For Tots program doesn’t start until Oct. 1, but the local program holds off for a couple of weeks for the local Pink Pumpkin fundraiser, Morrow said. “Nobody’s thinking about buying Christmas toys in October, he explains.
The program really collects all its toys and monetary donations in about six weeks, from Nov. 1 through the first two weeks of December. “
There’s a lot of work both before and after Christmas,” Morrow said. “Right now we’re in downtime.”