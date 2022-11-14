Toys For Tots boxes set up at more than 60 locations

The 2022 Toys For Tots campaign is underway — and time is short this year.
The annual toy drive ends Dec. 2 with collection of Toys For Tots boxes from more than 60 locations, said Kip Morrow of Portville, who is directing the local effort again this year.
A Cattaraugus County legislator, Morrow updated county lawmakers last week on this year’s, efforts and what remains to be done before toys are distributed for more than 1,600 area kids on Dec. 10.
Also attending Morrow’s presentation to county legislators was a U.S. Marine from Portville, Chad Caldwell. The Toys For Tots program originated with the U.S. Marine Corps.
The toy boxes contain a QR code for contacting the Olean chapter of Toys For Tots, Morrow said. Donations and requests for toys for children may be done online. The local website is www.olean-ny.toysfortots.org.
Besides leaving new unwrapped toys in the collection boxes, area residents can send a check to Toys For Tots, 125 S. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760. The online donations are done by credit cards.
Last year we distributed 10,103 toys and 1,380 books,”Morrow said. The white collection boxes with red graphic are located at large retail locations like Ollie’s, Walmart, Dollar General as well as commercial sites and smaller retailers. You can also find them at Bonnies basketball games at St. Bonaventure University and at area American Legion posts.
“We buy our toys locally as much as possible,” Morrow said. The Toys For Toys Foundation helps, but it’s up to the local volunteers to set up the collection boxes and collect the toys.
The toys are stored, sorted, wrapped and distributed from the Elk’s Club.
Morrow estimates about $80,000 was spent by the local Toys For Tots group last year. He’s hoping to meet or exceed that amount this year as the need has only grown over last year with inflation.
The biggest need, Morrow said, is always for boys in the 10-12 age group. Toys are always needed for older girls and girls in the 2-6 age group.
The monetary donations help because Toys For Tots can often purchase toys at a discount and can do so tax-free. Some store even call when a particular shipment of toys is received. “All the monetary donations stay here,” Morrow said. “The money goes 100% for toys.”
Besides toys, each child gets a book and a game, Morrow said.
Morrow has tried to increase donations using competition between Legion posts and other groups.
“We have a link on our website people can donate with the click of a button,” Morrow said.
Toys For Tots will be represented in the Santa Claus Lane Parade again this year, with a truck from Paul Brown Dodge. Toys will also be accepted at that time.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio sponsors an annual Toys For Tots party where admission is a new unwrapped toy.
Morrow said the Toys For Tots group extends across Cattaraugus County, into parts of Allegany County, and the Bradford, Pa. area.