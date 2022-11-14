Toys For Tots boxes set up at more than 60 locations

Cattaraugus County Legislator Kip Morrow (left) reports on the local Toys For Tots program he directs at last week’s meeting. At right is Marine Sgt. Chad Caldwell.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

The 2022 Toys For Tots campaign is underway — and time is short this year.

The annual toy drive ends Dec. 2 with collection of Toys For Tots boxes from more than 60 locations, said Kip Morrow of Portville, who is directing the local effort again this year.

