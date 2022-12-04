Scio Central School

SCIO — In the spirit of Christmases past, Scio students are once again stepping up to take care of their Tiger cubs by raising funds and collecting toys for their fellow students.

With a school enrollment hovering around 290, the 15 members of Scio’s Future Business Leaders of America club are continuing a Christmas tradition that started more than 20 years ago. First called a "toys for tots" program it has recently been renamed Toys for Tigers after the school’s mascot. But the need is the same, as they hope to raise nearly $5,000 to help between 75 and 80 of their fellow students have a merry Christmas.

