SCIO — In the spirit of Christmases past, Scio students are once again stepping up to take care of their Tiger cubs by raising funds and collecting toys for their fellow students.
With a school enrollment hovering around 290, the 15 members of Scio’s Future Business Leaders of America club are continuing a Christmas tradition that started more than 20 years ago. First called a "toys for tots" program it has recently been renamed Toys for Tigers after the school’s mascot. But the need is the same, as they hope to raise nearly $5,000 to help between 75 and 80 of their fellow students have a merry Christmas.
Former Scio business teacher Dan Childs, an advisor to FBLA, started the program when he realized that in the economically depressed school district, which includes Allentown, there were children who would not be finding presents under the Christmas tree, and certainly not that “wow” present they could brag about when they returned to school after the holiday break. With the help of his FBLA students he organized a way for the school and area businesses to collect toys and for individuals to make monetary donations.
When Childs retired the program didn’t. Today, Valerie Wight is heading up the program and serving as advisor to the FBLA.
She said that while it is still early in the process, 27 families with 64 children are already on the Toys for Tigers Christmas list.
“We’re taking names right up to the 16th,” she said, adding that in the past they have had as many as 100 names on the list, which usually averages between 75 and 85. Names for the list may be dropped off or called in to the school, at (585) 593-5510, where they will be checked to prevent duplication of services.
With COVID-19 and a faltering economy, the group hasn’t always made its goal. In 2021 fundraising efforts fell $1,400 shy.
“We just tightened our belts and carried on,” Wight explained.
The FBLA tries to spend an average of $50 on each recipient. For younger children that comes in the form of toys and other holiday treats. They like to get at least one special item for each child from a Christmas list provided by the parents. Older students may receive a special item on their list and/or a gift card. FBLA members will sort the toys and the club officers will secretly distribute the bundles with the help of the school transportation department. The gifts are left unwrapped, to allow the parents to know what their children are receiving. The students delivering the packages are sworn to secrecy to not reveal who is receiving the gifts.
Everyone in the school participates in the project with students holding concerts, bake sales, sporting events, breakfasts, and dinners along with staff who help with collecting toys and making purchases. The town also gets involved. There are toy collection bins at The Store and Crosbys in Scio and at the school and at the church in Allentown.
Donations to the Toys for Tigers program can be made by sending checks to Scio FBLA, attn. Valerie Wight at 3968 Washington St., Scio, N.Y., 14880. Monetary donations may also be dropped off in the school’s main office. Any unused funds are rolled over for the next year’s program.