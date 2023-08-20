ALBANY (TNS) — Employees at the New York Gaming Commission, which is tasked with regulating an increasing portfolio of gambling entities, say that for years that they have endured a “toxic” work environment, including allegations of sexual harassment, racial discrimination, bullying and political favoritism.
One long-time staff member recalled a Ku Klux Klan sign and picture of a swastika hanging in the commission headquarters for weeks in 2019. Others remembered coworkers getting high on the job several years ago.
The Gaming Commission is tasked with ensuring a clean, well-regulated gambling industry in a state where billions of dollars are wagered at casinos, on the Lottery, on horse racing and through sports betting each year. Some state employees allege there is a darker side to the agency where staff are subjected to hostile working conditions and complaints are ignored, insufficiently addressed or handled with retaliation, according to interviews and lawsuits filed against the agency.
”I quickly realized this was not a normal workplace,” said Di Ma, a former assistant counsel for the commission. “I can never work in state service again under the same leadership.”
Larry Maylock, an auditor for the Lottery division of the commission for more than 30 years, called the agency “the most toxic organization in the state.”
Other employees described working at the commission as “a nightmare,” “dysfunctional,” and “hostile.”
The allegations are surfacing as the commission is embroiled in at least four lawsuits alleging discrimination on the basis of sex, race, disability and related retaliation.
The agency also settled two age-discrimination lawsuits brought by former employees in the past four years, paying out $75,000 but admitting no wrongdoing. In recent weeks, the commission settled another case brought by another former worker alleging sexual and race-based harassment. The state agreed to pay an undisclosed sum in that case.
The state Office of Employee Relations, which investigates allegations of workplace discrimination, has received 41 complaints from Gaming Commission employees since December 2018 and substantiated 10 of them. In response, the commission took appropriate administrative action where warranted, the office said.
”The morale is so poor at the Gaming Commission, and staff turnover is overwhelming,” a person wrote to the governor’s office in an anonymous letter last year obtained by the Times Union. The letter described alleged sexual harassment and bullying at the agency. “It is difficult for the agency to find staff because it is known across agencies how difficult it is at the Gaming Commission,” the author wrote.
Hochul’s office said they have no record of receiving the letter, but oppose the abuse it described.
” Gov. Hochul has made clear that there’s no place for harassment and abuse in her administration, and since taking office in 2021 she has taken significant action to implement new policies, trainings and workplace protections that support and protect the state workforce,” said Avi Small, Hochul’s spokesman.
The Gaming Commission is one the state’s smaller agencies. In the first quarter of this year, it employed 308 full-time equivalent employees, down from 423 in 2018, according to data from the state comptroller’s office. Many state agencies have experienced a significant workforce reduction since the pandemic. An analysis by the Times Union did not suggest the Gaming Commission had experienced greater attrition than most other agencies in recent years.
The Public Employees Federation represents about a third of the commission’s employees. PEF’s union representative at the commission, Joe McCann, said most complaints he heard from workers were “bread and butter type” gripes and similar to other agencies. He noted he also received complaints of employees doing supervisory work without receiving management-level compensation. McCann has not filed any formal grievances on behalf of the union against the commission in the roughly eight years he’s held the position, he said.
Another union, the Civil Service Employees Association, said it hadn’t heard any particular complaints from commission employees it represents.
The Times Union interviewed 20 current and former Gaming Commission employees from multiple divisions. The newspaper also reviewed lawsuits, human rights complaints, emails and other records while researching this story.
The agency has been led by Executive Director Rob Williams since 2013, as well as a group of five commissioners. Williams declined an interview for this story.
Brad Maione, a spokesman for the commission, disputed that the agency has had a toxic or hostile work environment.
”In fact, hundreds of dedicated employees come to work at the commission every day and strive to serve all New Yorkers in their jobs,” Maione said. “Many employees have been with the agency for decades. Many have returned to the commission after leaving for other positions in state government and beyond.”