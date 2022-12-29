FILLMORE — The Town Theatre of Short Tract will once again endeavor to chase away the midwinter blues with the murder-mystery comedy spoof “Alibis,” written by Peter Kennedy and directed by Dr. Dawn Bennett.
“Alibis” follows the adventures of Mr. E.S. Solvedd (played by Chris Tetta) as he attempts to solve a series of murders at Seven Oaks, an English countryside mansion.
Other actors include Justin the butler (Adam Bennett), Hope Leslie Trite (Amanda Zambrano), Sandy Lynxe (Alexander Burgett), Dr. Jacqueline Hyde (Carolyn Ricketts), Sir Tanley A. Fraude (Daniel Bennett), Sister Bella Donna (Danyelle Luckey), Monique (Jenna Heaney) and the Stranger (Ralph Lipscomb).
The dinner/dessert theatre will take place at the Short Tract Fire Hall, 10355 County Road 15, at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.
Friday’s event will be a dessert theater – $10 per person – and Saturday’s event will include a full catered dinner – $25 per person.
Ticket reservations are required. Call Carolyn Ricketts at (585) 567-8661 to reserve a spot for either evening or both.
