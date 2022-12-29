FILLMORE — The Town Theatre of Short Tract will once again endeavor to chase away the midwinter blues with the murder-mystery comedy spoof “Alibis,” written by Peter Kennedy and directed by Dr. Dawn Bennett.

“Alibis” follows the adventures of Mr. E.S. Solvedd (played by Chris Tetta) as he attempts to solve a series of murders at Seven Oaks, an English countryside mansion.

