LITTLE VALLEY — Only a few competitive races are expected at the town level across Cattaraugus County this year.
Elections are being held in 16 towns across the county, with 12 town justice seats and 10 vacant posts being decided.
Local elections include:
• Town of Allegany: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote two: Kathleen Martin (R), Alexander Nazemetz (R)
• Town of Ashford: Justice, 4-year, vote two: Kay Hebdon (Fairness); Councilman, 1-year vacancy: James Boberg (R)
• Town of Dayton: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Christine Rupp (R)
• Town of Ellicottville: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Robert Germain (R)
• Town of Farmersville: Justice, 4-year term, vote for two: Shane Krotje (R), Jennifer Holmes-Karcher (R)
• Town of Franklinville: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Wayne Holden (D, R, C). Council, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Heather Stevens (R, Restore Our Town)
• Town of Freedom: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Kara Brunner (D, R); Jennifer Daugherty (C, WF, G, I). Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Arthur Baker (D), Robert Morgan (R)
• Town of Leon: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Jennifer Herman (Common)
• Town of Little Valley: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Vance Hess (D). Christine Wrona (R). Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Holly Urbanski (R)
• Town of Napoli: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Jeffery Stacey (R), Jack Fuller (Tax Cut)
• Town of Otto: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Kevin Walker (R)
• Town of Perrysburg: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Lori Dankert (R, C)
Town of Persia: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Mark Schindler (R,C)
• Town of Randolph: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Jeffrey Greeley (R)
• Town of Salamanca: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Seth Hostuttler (R)
