LITTLE VALLEY — About 30 Cattaraugus County town officials and members of the public on Thursday attended a Solar Forum sponsored by the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.
The county now has more than a dozen solar projects of varying sizes.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development has a moratorium on new applications for tax breaks for solar projects that expires next month. The IDA offers a payment in lieu of taxes for solar farms at $6,000 per megawatt.
The Department of Economic development, Planning and Tourism put together a panel that made presentations and answered questions from those attending the solar forum.
They included: Andrew Riley from Wendel; Daniel Martonis, director of the county’s Real Property Tax Services Office; Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director; Mark Shaw of Waste Management; and Marie Myers Shearing, county planner.
“It was designed to be educational and informative,” said Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism. “We explained the process.”
The need for a municipal comprehensive plan was emphasized, as well as the process of referring the project to the county Planning Board. “Look closely at the laws you pass,” Abers told the gathering.
The supervisors and other town officials were interested in the P.I.L.O.T. and how the funds are divided between the town, county and school district, which Wiktor addressed.
He also spoke about a community benefits package towns should consider.
One of the questions was about the use of farmland for solar projects, taking the land out of production. One official suggested the IDA charge a larger P.I.L.O.T. for prime farmland to discourage its use by developers.
Martonis reminded those attending that any farm exemptions on the land used for a solar project would be subject would be lost.
“We needed to have a session like this,” Abers said. “There were a lot of questions. I think everyone left here having learned something. We tried to just talk about the process.”
Handouts and a summary of the meeting will be posted on the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism’s page on the county website at www.cattco.org.