WELLSVILLE — The town board seems to have a difficult time when it comes to seating a full slate of members — four councilmen and one supervisor.
It labored without one councilman for several months after a resignation until Jeff Ormsby was approved in September for the position. But he, too, has turned in his resignation, citing the reason as his departure from the town as a resident.
So it was with some relief when Supervisor Shad Alsworth, after recognizing Ormsby’s departure, announced last week that Greg Day expressed interest in filling the vacancy until the November 2023 election.
Alsworth asked Day, who was present at the meeting, two questions: “Are you a registered Republican and will you primary as a Republican?" Day answered affirmatively to both questions.
Council member Patty Graves noted that there will only be a primary should another Republican seek the nomination. If no one comes forward, she said, Day will have to run for a full term in November.
Making a motion to approve Day to fill the unexpired term, Alsworth said, “I’ve known Greg (Day) for 20 years from his coaching, and as a fireman and serving with the ambulance corps. He grew up in this town and he is raising his family here. He is employed at Alfred State College in the electrical department. I can't think of anyone better to serve on this board.”
Day was approved, and will be sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the board.
In another matter, Alfred State College’s Dan Helveston, who is overseeing the building and trades students constructing the town’s new municipal building, said the project is 75% complete. He updated the board on the progress of the combined town hall and garage structure.
“The concrete has been poured and much of the interior work has been completed," Helveston said. "The garage doors are due to be installed next week before the students leave for the winter break. The man doors will be installed later. The electrical plan is on the desk for consideration and we’re ordering materials."
He added that the building is not being heated at this time and that students will be installing insulation that will be purchased from South Main Lumber.
Graves asked if there are any holdups on the project.
Helveston said that he is just trying to keep students working on site while the department strives to complete other projects on its agenda.
The foundation for the building was dug in the spring of 2021 and Alfred State building and trades students have been working on it when school is in session.
In other action, the board approved the expenditure of $14,587.74 to pay its share of the Weidrick Road Bridge project, which was completed last year by the L.C. Whitford Company. The total cost of the new bridge was $1.95 million, which was shared between the county and state.
The board will convene its end-of-the-year meeting on Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The official reorganizational meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m.