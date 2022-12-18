Wellsville Town Hall

Students are at work completing the interior of the new Wellsville Town Hall/garage structure on West Hanover Street.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — The town board seems to have a difficult time when it comes to seating a full slate of members — four councilmen and one supervisor. 

It labored without one councilman for several months after a resignation until Jeff Ormsby was approved in September for the position. But he, too, has turned in his resignation, citing the reason as his departure from the town as a resident. 

