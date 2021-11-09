PORTVILLE — After a public meeting at the Portville Town Hall Tuesday night that attracted no members of the public, Local Law 4-2021 was adopted in a unanimous vote by the five members of the town board opting out of allowing licensed marijuana dispensaries in the town.
Supervisor Timothy Emley had a five-page printout that he had prepared with facts on the issue, “like it or not,” he said. He has plans to follow up with an article stating those facts in the Times Herald “within a few days.”
“As the New York State deadline of Dec. 31 approaches, we have discussed the issues several times and we all feel the same way; we will not put profit ahead of the public health and safety of our residents,” Emley said.
David Suain, a town board member, agreed. “We’re not going to promote it,” he said. “We don’t want to contribute to that.”
Emley went on to point out that the town has “lots of money,” and whatever financial benefits of the dispensaries were not needed.
“I wanted to make a point that we’re in great financial shape,” Emley said. “We don’t need to invest in cannabis sales.”
He said the town has invested in solar energy and a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program will assist Portville financially for several decades.
“We’re not investing in cannabis sales,” Emily said. “Solar farms make no noise, create no odor, nor do they create unwanted traffic flow.”