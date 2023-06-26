OLEAN — A proposed moratorium on solar farms in the town of Olean has been referred by the Olean Town Board to the Cattaraugus County Planning Board.
If the county planning board approves the measure, the Olean Town Board could vote on the moratorium at its July meeting, Supervisor Annette Parker said on Monday.
The town board took the action last Tuesday after a public hearing, Parker said.
The Olean Planning Board held a public hearing on the application by Atlas Renewables LLC on June 15, but made no decision on whether to recommend the project for approval by the town board.
“They need more time to study it,” Parker said.
The town planning board can vote to approve the site plan for the solar farm, disapprove it or modify the site plan.
The Times Herald was unable to reach Town Planning Board Chairman Ira Katzenstein for comment.
Atlas Renewables LLC first applied two years ago to the Olean Town Board for permission to site the solar farm at 1749 Windfall Road.
Parker said earlier this month that a second company plans to submit an application for a solar farm on Dugan Road, but no application has been received by the town yet.
In addition, some residents of the town and City of Olean
recently received a letter about a proposed solar farm on the Olson property surrounding the Queen Street Extension. The developer has not come to the town board yet.
The town’s solar law prohibits two solar facilities within 2,000 feet of each other.
The Dugan Road facility, for which the town has not received an application, is within the limit from the Atlas Renewables site on Windfall Road, as is the Olson site.
The town’s solar law is listed on the town website, www.townofolean.org.