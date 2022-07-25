Independence bicentennial

Organizers of the town of Independence bicentennial celebration (from left) Bonnie Billings, Karen Smith and Vickie Scott show some of the items on sale Aug. 10-14 in the village of Whitesville.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WHITESVILLE — Three years of planning culminates Aug. 10-14 when the Town of Independence starts its five-day celebration of its bicentennial.

The town was formed on March 16, 1821, in the southeast corner of Allegany County. There were three separate settlements that included Green’s Corners, Whitesville and Spring Mills. Each of these locations had stores and a post office, with Whitesville being the hub.

