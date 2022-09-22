BELMONT — A town of Genesee man is facing an attempted murder charge following an Aug. 11 incident.

The Allegany County District Attorney's Office reported that Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee was indicted Wednesday on four felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder, a class B violent felony; first-degree assault, a class B violent felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.

 

