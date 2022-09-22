BELMONT — A town of Genesee man is facing an attempted murder charge following an Aug. 11 incident.
The Allegany County District Attorney's Office reported that Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee was indicted Wednesday on four felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder, a class B violent felony; first-degree assault, a class B violent felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an incident Aug. 11 in the town of Genesee, prosecutors said, accusing Deahn of stabbing another person several times. New York State Police reported in August that Deahn went to a residence on Shawmut Road, despite an active order of protection against him, and stabbed the owner of the property while the 82-year-old man was on a lawn tractor. The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.
Deahn is being held in the Allegany County Jail pending prosecution.
In other cases Wednesday:
- Christopher M. French-Lawson of Bolivar was araigned Wednesday in Bolivar village court on an indictment for third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, class D felonies; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty and is to appear in court again Nov. 30.
- Alfonso Payne of Belmont was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on second-degree assault, a class D felony. Prosecutors said the charge follows a fight within the Allegany County Jail, which resulted in the injury of another inmate.