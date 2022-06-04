ALLEGANY — In November the Allegany Town Board voted for a six-month moratorium on large new solar installations.
Board members want to extend that for up to another six months and plan to conduct a public hearing on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Supervisor Mike Higgins said the town board wants to include detailed glare studies and a review of decommissioning language and the required security bond. There are also questions on distance of the solar panels from a property line.
A Two Mile Road resident said the River Valley Solar Farm “was like a 10-acre mirror pointed at this house,” and expressed concern that it was impacting the value of his home.
There are two operating solar farms in the town of Allegany: Countryside Solar at Buffalo Road and Seventh Street and River Valley Solar at West River Road and Two Mile Road. A third, Birch Run Solar, has been proposed at the Giardini gravel pit on Birch Run Road.
Higgins said it may take a couple of months to conclude the necessary studies before the moratorium can be lifted.
The moratorium, passed as Local Law No. 2 of 2021, expressed concern that the current local law did not adequately address set back and lot coverage requirements, glare concerns, security bonds or decommissioning plans.
"The Town Board of the Town of Allegany is concerned that the current Solar Energy Local Law does not adequately address setback and lot coverage requirements, glare concerns, security bonds or decommissioning plans, among other things," the moratorium stated.
"The Town Board of the Town of Allegany is of the opinion that the current Solar Energy Local Law should be reviewed in its entirety to better address the concerns outlined above and to clarify the application process."
The moratorium will allow the town "to review and reassess the application process for Commercial Solar Energy Facilities and/or Commercial Solar Farms."