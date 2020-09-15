ALLEGANY — A rate increase for dog license fees in the town of Allegany that will be effective Nov. 1 was implemented as the current fees have been lower than many communities for a number of years.
Allegany Town Clerk Deryle L. Pinney said the rates will increase from $8 to $10 for altered, or spayed or neutered dogs, and from $16 to $20 for unaltered or unspayed or unneutered dogs.
“‘We haven’t had an increase for a really long time,” Pinney explained. “The town of Olean, which is a lot smaller than us, I believe was already at this (higher rate) for a while … and some places are even higher.”
Pinnery said the fees will help with any associated costs with dog control which is handled by the dog control officer Cindy Nupp.
Pinney said the town is considering conducting an enumeration of dogs in the community next year to determine the number of canines and where they are located throughout the municipality.
“The town of Yorkshire did (an enumeration) that seemed to be pretty effective a few years back and they did it all by mailing,” she continued. “You get a mailing list from the assessor and you send out a mass mailing that (tells the owners) that it is their responsibility” to license a dog in the household.
On a related topic, Pinney said stray dogs that are picked up are taken to the town of Olean kennel for temporary housing until the owner is found or other measures are needed.
“If a dog has a license, they’re easy to find and you can call their owners,” she added, noting dogs are also required to have their rabies shot as this, as well as licensing, are required by state law.
On another topic, Pinney said the Allegany Town Hall has been open to the public for the past several months for residents to pay bills or make inquiries. All who enter the West Main Street building are required to wear masks because of the pandemic. She said residents are asked to conduct business at a plastic shield area set up outside the office door.
“It is nice to see the faces of some of the people you haven’t seen in a while,” Pinney remarked.