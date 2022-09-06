Town historian creates ‘Greetings from Little Valley’ postcard book

LITTLE VALLEY — Current and former Little Valley residents have a new book to read about the history of their town back in the early 1900s.
Town Historian Laurie Andrews recently completed the book, “Greetings from Little Valley: An Early 20th Century Look at Little Valley, N.Y. Through Postcards.” The 58-page book features pictures of the actual postcards recently donated to Little Valley by Robert Depree of Connecticut.
Dupree said the postcards came from both his postcard collection and that of his late brother, George, who passed away this year. He said most of the postcards came from eBay.
Library Director Linda McCubbin said the Dupree family did whatever they could to find these postcards to buy them and give them to the brothers as gifts because they collected them.
“This book consists mostly of postcards and a few photographs depicting the Little Valley area in the early 1900s,” and excerpt reads. “This was a time of great contrasts and change. People still mostly traveled by horse and buggy, yet there was a trolley system that went from town to town. There were beautiful buildings and homes, yet people still lived in homemade log cabins. There were lines for telegrams but people used postcards for quick messages.”
Dupree said he wanted to share the postcards with the people of Little Valley where he spent a lot of time as a kid and actually worked in the corner drug store now occupied by The Bear Brick.
Andrews, who has been town historian for about five years, said she didn’t know what to expect from the collection but, when she got the cards home and began looking through them, she was really excited by what she saw.
“I thought to myself what are we going to do with this fantastic collection?” she said. “Linda and I knew we were going to display them at the library, but we could only display so many. Then, I got the idea to scan them into the computer if somebody wanted them.”
Andrews said she scanned all the postcards and pictures into her computer and organized them by category including the churches, school, homes and businesses in the village, the Civil War Memorial building and town government buildings.
“As I read the backs of some of the postcards, it dawned on me that I had to create a book to share with the public,” she said. “The writings on the backs of the postcards sometimes tell more about the history of a time period than the actual pictures do, so I included some in the book, along with some newspaper clippings and other tidbits as well as current photos.”
Andrews said she used several websites to research some of the people who had written the postcards. She started the postcard project at the end of July, after thoroughly looking them over, working on the project at home for several weeks.
The book includes an interesting history of postcards from a September 1914 report by the United States Postal Service Historian. It states that the first two decades of the 1900s are considered to be the Golden Age of postcards, with 1905 to 1915 being the postcard craze.
Andrews said she learned a lot just by looking at the postcards. A lot of the buildings are gone now, so this postcard donation helps them preserve a little bit of Little Valley history.
“I hope this little book inspires others to preserve and donate historical photos and items to their town or the county for future exhibits and books. History needs to be preserved in order for us to learn from it,” she said. “To quote Jackie Kennedy Onassis, ‘If we don’t care about our past, we cannot hope for the future.’”
A physical copy of the book will be available to library patrons and a PDF file can be emailed to interested people who want to see the book. She said they will use the PDF file as a fundraiser to benefit the library. To order a digital copy of the book, call the Memorial Library of Little Valley at (716) 938-6301.
The Dupree postcard collection will be rotated and on display at the library. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.