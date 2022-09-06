Town historian creates ‘Greetings from Little Valley’ postcard book

Robert Dupree of Connecticut recently donated vintage postcards of Little Valley to the town. Library Director Linda McCubbin (left) and Town Historian Laurie Andrews stand by the case displaying a small portion of the postcards.

 Deb Everts photo

LITTLE VALLEY — Current and former Little Valley residents have a new book to read about the history of their town back in the early 1900s.

Town Historian Laurie Andrews recently completed the book, “Greetings from Little Valley: An Early 20th Century Look at Little Valley, N.Y. Through Postcards.” The 58-page book features pictures of the actual postcards recently donated to Little Valley by Robert Depree of Connecticut.

The 58-page book created by Andrews features postcards of Little Valley from the collections of Robert Dupree and his late brother, George, of Connecticut.

