OLEAN — Total Senior Care has been recognized by the National PACE Association for its low hospital utilization and 30-day readmission rates during its study period.

Total Senior Care, located at 519 N. Union St., is a comprehensive managed long-term care plan for adults, 55 years old or older, who wish to live at home but need assistance to maintain health, complete day-to-day activities and remain safe at home for as long as possible.

