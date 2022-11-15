OLEAN — Total Senior Care has been recognized by the National PACE Association for its low hospital utilization and 30-day readmission rates during its study period.
Total Senior Care, located at 519 N. Union St., is a comprehensive managed long-term care plan for adults, 55 years old or older, who wish to live at home but need assistance to maintain health, complete day-to-day activities and remain safe at home for as long as possible.
“Total Senior Care provides great care to their participants,” said Roxanne Padlo, Executive Program Director for Total Senior Care “One reason being that we keep a lot of data, and we monitor that data for trends. We try to stay ahead of trends by putting proactive measures in place to keep people safe at home and out of the hospitals.”
With their team of nurses who share on-call responsibility Monday through Friday and 24-hour coverage Saturdays and Sundays, Total Senior Care staff can efficiently coordinate care for participants with local hospitals.
A Quality Improvement Department of its own meets quarterly to ensure issues are being addressed and to discuss the best approach for solving problems.
“The dedication and work our staff at Total Senior Care put in to advocate for our participants is incredible,” said Melissa Sullivan, President and CEO of Total Senior Care. “Every day they are working efficiently to ensure that participants are receiving quality care, the recognition is well-deserved.”
Total Senior Care provides help with home care, transportation to and from medically necessary appointments as well as caregiver support and respite. In addition to providing all medical care and long-term services and medications, Total Senior Care offers “DayBreak,” a social day program for adults 55 years old and older that provides activities and socialization in a supervised and safe setting.
The National PACE QI Committee has asked to utilize some of the Total Senior Care practices in other PACE programs across the country.
“It’s wonderful for Total Senior Care to be recognized by the National Pace Association for all their hard work and strategies they use to address hospitalizations and 30-day readmissions for positive care outcomes in our rural service area,” said Nikki Wiseman, Chief Nursing Officer for HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care. “They have a great team that provides comprehensive patient-centered care that keeps the participant at home as much as possible.”
For more information on Total Senior Care, contact Joann McAndrew at (716) 379-8474 or visit totalseniorcare.org.