OLEAN — Throughout the month of September, Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) are celebrated and recognized for all the work they do to keep seniors safely in their homes for as long as possible.
“We always look forward to showcasing everything Total Senior Care has to offer, and we are excited to celebrate the work we do with staff and participants,” said Roxanne Padlo, Executive Program Director.
This year’s theme for National PACE Month is “PACE: Where You Belong,” which highlights the sense of community and connection that PACE builds for participants and their staff.
PACE programs are in place to help build connection and community through their day centers, transportation services and dedicated staff.
At Total Senior Care, a “PACE Spirit Week” will be held for participants as well as TSC Pride Day. Gift basket raffles will be held throughout the month for staff.
Total Senior Care — a PACE program with locations in Olean, Wellsville and Gowanda — is a comprehensively managed long-term care plan for adults 55 or older who wish to live at home but need assistance to maintain health, complete day-to-day activities and remain safe at home for as long as possible. They encourage members to take an active part in their own health care and offer a wide range of services.
Services include transportation, lunch, social activities, recreational activities, medical checkups, Occupational and Physical Therapy and personal care.
They also offer DayBreak, a social program for adults, that provides activities and socialization in a supervised and safe setting, offering caregivers a break. Individuals can attend on a planned basis, ranging from one to five days per week, either full or half days, depending on an individual or caregiver’s needs.
If you or someone you know is interested in the services provided by Total Senior Care or would like to schedule a free tour of the Olean facility, contact Joann McAndrew, Enrollment Manager, at (716) 379-8474. For more information, please visit totalseniorcare.org.