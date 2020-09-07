LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified over the weekend of a total of six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents, while no new cases were reported by Allegany County.
Cattaraugus County’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 36 Sunday as there were 153 residents recovered from COVID-19. There have been 193 positive cases in the county since the outset of the pandemic.
There were no new cases reported over the weekend in Allegany County, where the total cases since the beginning of the pandemic totaled 95.
The 188th confirmed case is a male resident of the southwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He reports being asymptomatic and was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with his test result on Friday indicating he was positive for the virus.
The 189th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and was recently hospitalized with fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches and pneumonia. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test results Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 190th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed cough. She was given a rapid COVID-19 test on Thursday and her test results indicated that she was positive.
The 191st confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed cough and congestion. He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday his test results on Saturday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 192nd confirmed case is a female resident of the northeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was hospitalized for weakness and was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result came back on Sunday.
The 193rd confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who recently traveled to the state of Washington. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and, shortly thereafter, developed cough and headaches. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test result on Sunday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
STATEWIDE, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that for one month, or 31 days, New York’s COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1%.
On Sunday, 0.88% of tests reported to the state were positive.
“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our state has now gone a full month with our COVID infection rate remaining below 1%,” Cuomo said in a press release. “Our numbers have continued to remain stable even as we reach new milestones in our phased, data-driven reopening. ... It took the work of all of us to get here, and to protect this progress we will need to all continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York tough.”
Western New York still had the highest rate of infection in the state over the weekend, with the positive test ratio at 1.9% on Sunday and 2% on Saturday.
There were nine deaths reported statewide on Saturday, while there were two deaths reported Sunday.