OLEAN — The rain cleared away enough Thursday for runners to lace up their shoes and participate in the Trooper Ross M. Riley Memorial Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New York.
The 5K run, which started at noon at the New York State Police barracks on Homer Street, made its way to North Union Street and back to the barracks, said Capt. Bob Blovsky of the Olean Police Department, who coordinated the event.
About 50 runners, as well as a number of supporters, participated in the event, which honored Riley, who died in 2013 during a training accident in Letchworth State Park.
“Usually (the run) is in late April, but with the COVID” it couldn’t be held as scheduled, Blovsky said of the annual event. “It was a little different this year, but we did it … and we had a lot more runners than expected.”
Blovsky said, during past events, the run started at Lincoln Park in downtown Olean with participants running to St. Bonaventure University for celebrations with young Special Olympians. Blovsky said he had been asked to coordinate the Torch Run eight years ago and has stayed with it ever since.
“It’s a great feeling running into the Reilly Center with all those (Special Olympians) there” in the past, he said. “They applauded us and it’s a real special thing for them.”
He said that due to pandemic issues, the Special Olympians were unable to attend or participate in the alternate event, as well.
Erica Raepple, director of development for Special Olympics New York in Williamsville, said funds raised from events such as the 5K and other benefits have been used to host Special Olympic activities. She said the events have been primarily conducted at St. Bonaventure under the direction of Paula Scraba, associate professor of physical education.
“Paula is one of our biggest advocates in the area” for Special Olympics, Raepple said. “She’s always pushing St. Bonaventure and Special Olympics to do more events together and push our mission of an inclusive atmosphere.”
Scraba said she was asked 10 years ago by Dr. Neal Johnson, CEO emeritus of Special Olympics New York, to conduct the program at the university. She said the university and Special Olympics developed the Unified Sports Program, and usually held the Torch Run as the opening for the St. Bonaventure Special Olympics Unified Basketball Competition in the spring, with approximately five participating school districts.
This year’s event was postponed in the spring with hopes to conduct the Torch Run in conjunction with Family Weekend at St. Bonaventure in September. That also was postponed due to COVID-19.
Therefore, she was pleased to hear Thursday’s run had a large turnout of support.
“This would not happen in Western New York if it wasn’t for support (from) local businesses” schools and organizations, Scraba said.
Raepple said the Special Olympics program has provided virtual fitness programming for the individuals in their homes during the pandemic. The programs included yoga and workouts, as well as information on healthy living.
She said the agency hopes to continue on with these and other activities in the future and appreciates the funding provided through events such as the Torch Run.
“We need the funds (from benefits) now more than ever,” Raepple said.
For more information on providing donations to Special Olympics New York, visit specialolympicsny.org.