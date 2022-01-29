Tops to Check Out Hunger for FeedMore WNY
BUFFALO — Western New Yorkers will be able to help feed their hungry neighbors while shopping for groceries at area retailers now and into the coming months.
Tops Friendly Markets is just one grocery store holding their annual Check Out Hunger campaigns to support FeedMore WNY’s programs and services.
During Check Out Hunger, customers will be able to make a donation of $2, $3 or $5 at the register in order to feed struggling infants, children, families, veterans and older adults throughout Western New York.
The Check Out Hunger campaign will take place Feb. 12.
Check Out Hunger is the largest annual fundraiser for FeedMore WNY and is critical to the hunger-relief organization as it responds to a high demand for services. In 2021, FeedMore WNY provided more than 12.8 million meals to hungry Western New Yorkers, which continues to be an increase compared to pre-pandemic distribution levels.