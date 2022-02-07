Tops donates $1,000 to African American Center in Black History Month kick off

OLEAN — For more than 30 years, Della Moore was one of the most recognizable and beloved employees customers saw at the Tops Friendly Markets on West State Street.
Now, as the executive director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, Moore has set up a display for Black History Month in the local grocery store with the full support of the company and more.
Surrounded by a dozen Tops associates — including a few former colleagues — Moore was presented a $1,000 donation in gift certificates from Tops for the center Saturday as the project to renovate its new home on North Barry Street nears the finish line.
“For as long as I can remember, this Tops and corporate has been supporting the center,” she said. “I remember the first time I said, ‘Could I just have a little table?’ and now look at this. Just wow.”
For Black History Month, Moore set up several Black history posters from her personal collection at Tops that will be on display throughout February. The posters depict the Black presence in film, music, literature, education, human rights and more.
On two tables, Moore had several fliers and activity sheets with information about the center and Black History Month. Tops also made her a cake with a picture of the center in the frosting.
“I called corporate and asked for a donation like we do with other people,” she said. “But I never expected this.”
Although she was used to setting up for one day, Moore said one of the Tops associates asked if she had something that could stay up for the entire month, and she immediately thought of her posters.
“I’ve been collecting these ever since I was a youngster,” she said.
Ranging from important Black authors and musicians to activists and Civil Rights leaders throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Moore said there’s enough information to satisfy anybody’s curiosity and give them a big start on who to research more.
After Moore and the center got the attention of Tops’ corporate office and, with her being a former associate, Tops Manager Mark Inglese said they determined she deserved $1,000 in gift cards.
“Della is so key to all of this,” he said, looking at the group of associates enjoying cake and talking with Moore. “The comments I get about her are like no other.”
Inglese said that he’s heard so many great stories about Moore, such as people would wait when she was on a register just to check out in her line, something he’d never heard of after so many years in the industry.
“I don’t even know how else to describe it other than she is iconic,” he said of Moore. “She’s charismatic and you can’t help but want to be around her.”
Inglese commended Moore for all the work she did in getting the center started and the displays planned for Black History Month. He said Saturday’s celebration was a first step for him and the store to get more involved with the center. He said they hope to help with future events.
“This is unique and special for us and it’s really cool. It’s a good feeling,” he said. “To see something like this come together, and then all the associates that came out for this. It’s really something special.”
Due to COVID, Moore said Saturday at Tops and another reception at the Olean Public Library will be the only public presentations she’ll be doing for Black History Month. However, she said she will be making a couple stops at local schools and organizations for private talks.
“We had planned to do a chili cook out,” she added. “That’s what I’d like to do when we can get back together.”
Progress for the center’s renovations are coming along nicely, Moore said, with plans to open in the fall as long as work stays on track. But there may be a few preview events during the spring and summer when the weather improves.
“We’re going to have the longest grand opening you’ve ever seen,” she joked.
In the meantime, Moore encourages taking the self-guiding walking tour of African American history in Olean. The roughly two-mile walk showcases 10 unique sites. For information on the tour or to schedule a paid guided tour, visit https://africanamericancenterforculturaldevelopment.org/
For the rest of Black History Month, some of Moore’s other posters will be on display in the Olean Public Library. A reception open to the public will be held Feb. 23 in the library gallery from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information on the center and its hours of operation, or to comment on programs desired during Black History Month, email mooredella62@gmail.com or visit the African American Center for Cultural Development on Facebook.