Titus Run culvert replacement needed in Salamanca

The decades-old tube in the culvert carrying Titus Run Creek under Front Avenue in Salamanca is beginning to crumble, and the street over it is not far behind and in desperate need of repair.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Be cautious when driving over Titus Run Creek on Front Avenue in the city — the culvert carrying the creek under the road is beginning to crumble, meaning the pavement is not far behind.

At its Nov. 9 Public Works Commission meeting, the Common Council accepted a $31,500 proposal from HUNT Engineers to provide services in the survey and design of a new culvert.

