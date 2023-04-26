SALAMANCA — Registration for the 65th Annual Allegany Nature Pilgrimage, June 2-4, is now open at AlleganyNaturePilgrimage.com.
Walk-in registrations can be made in person at Camp Allegany in the Red House Area.
The Allegany Nature Pilgrimage is an annual outdoor learning experience that combines fun with a variety of nature-oriented activities. Both the experienced naturalist and the inquisitive beginner are welcomed to beautiful Allegany State Park in western New York State’s Cattaraugus County. The park’s more than 60,000 acres abound with plants and animals.
Your biggest challenge could be choosing from the more than 100 amazing field trips, walks and classes planned from Friday afternoon, June 2, through Sunday morning, June 4.
Field Trip Chair Ro Woodard says, “You can have an almost around-the-clock educational nature experience, starting with an early morning bird walk or bird banding demo and ending with late night astronomy or owl prowling. This weekend is a treat for all nature lovers whether you come for the weekend or for the day!”
Programs vary in length and may be a walk or seated talk. Opportunities range from a bog slog and finding secret bear caves to iPhone nature photography and identifying wild mushrooms.
The many family and child-friendly field trips include a bird walk led by the nine-year-old founder of the Western New York Young Birders and her mother.
Friday evening features two Big Tent presentations: “Feathers and Scales” with Audubon Community Nature Center’s animal ambassadors, and “Fossils: Storybooks in Stone” with Dr. Phil Stokes, executive director of Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve.
Saturday evening’s Big Tent presenter is Dee Calvasin on “The Mysterious and Majestic Seneca White Deer.”
As all the cabins in the park’s Red House area are already taken, the Pilgrimage has arranged for discounted hotel rooms at both the Seneca Casino and the White Pine Lodge. Campsites in the Red House Area and cabins in the Quaker Area remain available.
The Allegany Nature Pilgrimage is made available by the Allegany State Park and volunteers from Jamestown’s Audubon Community Nature Center, Buffalo Audubon Society, Rochester’s Burroughs Audubon Nature Club and Erie’s Presque Isle Audubon Society.
May 1 is the deadline for ordering from the exclusive Allegany Nature Pilgrimage line of shirts and sweatshirts designed by award-winning Fredonia artist Erin Ruffino.
For details and to register for this outdoor adventure, visit AlleganyNaturePilgrimage.com, where you will find the link to the online store.