WELLSVILLE — The community clock in front of the old municipal building is correct only twice a day and the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce wants to do something about it.
For the last couple of months Bruce Thomas, executive director of the Chamber, has been looking for information about the clock but has come up empty.
“Every time we get a name of someone who might know something about the clock, Bruce quickly follows up on it with a phone call, but we haven’t had much luck,” said Karen Kania, member services coordinator and secretary for the Chamber.
What is known is that for decades the clock stood in front of the old Citizens National Bank on Main Street and through sleet, snow, rain, hail and sunshine kept villagers on time. The building is now the current site of Brand Names.
When the bank closed, the clock was removed and put into storage. Sometime after the turn of the century the clock was “found” and it was decided that it should be polished up, set and placed in front of the municipal building.
Local stained-glass artists Donna and Jim Leonard were hired to replace the bank’s logo and signs with stained-glass art representing Wellsville. Now hot air balloons decorate the clock. There was also a project to sell memorial pavers and bricks to serve as a base for the clock. It has become an icon in the village and appears on numerous publications about the village.
Throughout its history as the Community Clock, it has needed several repairs, but now the old clockworks are in need of more specific repairs to get going again.
“We want to find out who repaired the clock and see if they are still in business, so we can contact them about repairing the clock again or find someone who can restore the clock to working order,” Kania said.
The Chamber would also like information on the bricks and pavers project.
“There are still a lot of memorial bricks and pavers left at the base, so we would like to sell them and fill up the remainder,” she said.
The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce would like any information it can get about the clock and its placement in front of the old municipal building. Those with information may contact Thomas or Kania directly or through the Chamber’s website at wellsvilleareachamber.com or by phoning (585) 593-5080.
Any information about the clock will be greatly appreciated, Kania said.