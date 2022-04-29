WELLSVILLE — Tim Hortons is coming to Wellsville.
When the new Quicklee’s opens on the Bolivar Road early next year, the site will include a Tim Hortons, says Lou Terragnoli, director of real estate and development for Quicklee’s.
A family-owned business serving Upstate New York since 1995, Quicklee’s is a hybrid convenience store with 26 locations in Western New York.
The latest Quicklee’s will open in the town of Niagara later this year, with the Wellsville site to follow, Terragnoli said.
“The Wellsville facility will be dramatically smaller than the Travel Plaza in Belvidere,” he said. “It will not serve large trucks with pumps in back and is geared instead to serve the local community. It will only be about 4,200 square feet. The Belmont Travel Plaza is much bigger.”
Terragnoli worked for Tim Hortons before moving to the Quicklee’s team a little over two years ago. He said that he knew that Tim Hortons was looking to expand and had looked at the Wellsville area in the past. When Walmart was in negotiations with the village a few years ago, Tim Hortons was mentioned as one of the ancillary businesses.
Quicklee’s was also interested in the Wellsville market after opening the Travel Plaza, he said.
“This new facility is a convenience store,” he noted. “We have only two Travel Plazas. As we expand our footprint across Western New York these are the kinds of facilities we are opening. This is a residential facility.”
The Tim Hortons chain was first opened in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario. Since then, it has grown into Canada’s largest national chain in the coffee and fresh baked goods segment, with more than 2,200 stores across Canada and with approximately 160 locations in the United States. The nearest Tim Hortons to Wellsville is in Allegany.
The new Wellsville site, located across the highway from The Wellsville Plaza in the town of Wellsville, will be 4,200 square feet with a convenience store covering around 3,000 square feet. It will include a drive-thru lane and a pickup window. There will be 21 parking spaces with four fuel dispensers under a 110-foot by 30-foot canopy. The site will be shared with a Walgreens.
Currently, the site is undergoing an environmental review required buy the state, but Terraagnoli said he is optimistic that construction will start in mid- to late summer.