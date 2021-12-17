Parents kept their children home, police stepped up patrols and educators throughout the nation tightened security protocols Friday in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence that raised anxiety levels.
The Associated Press reported that with stress already soaring from the effects of the pandemic and a rash of hoax threats following a deadly school shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30, districts said they were taking precautions out of an abundance of caution.
Locally, the Allegany-Limestone District addressed the issue with a post on its website.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi’s message stated the district “has been investigating a concerning screenshot that is circulating on social media with a message of a non-specific threat of school violence across the nation on 12/17/2021. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, with School Resource Officers and the NYS Police investigated and found the post to have no credibility or association with the Allegany-Limestone School District.
“We take any such reports extremely seriously and will always work in close partnership with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Giannicchi said. “Out of an abundance of caution we will have extra police presence at school on Friday.”
Other local districts, including Olean, Portville and Hinsdale, did not address the TikTok scare on their social media pages or websites. In nearby McKean and Elk counties in Pennsylvania on Thursday, several school districts asked law enforcement in their communities to provide shows of extra security, just in case.
AP reported the posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.”
Some districts opted to cancel classes for the day or limit where students could go inside school buildings. Many others increased security staffing. More than a half dozen school districts in the Houston area told middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home Friday in response to the TikTok posts, though none of the districts had received credible threats, officials said.
AP reported that TikTok has been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
“We are removing the alarmist warnings,” she said. “Those are misinformation.”
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
The post most widely associated with Friday’s fears is “not really a threat, it’s just saying they are hearing this thing is happening,” said Justin Patchin, a criminal justice professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.
How to respond to that presents a dilemma both to TikTok and educators, especially since many of the previous panics about TikTok challenges have proven to be bogus and acknowledging them can make them more influential.
“It definitely puts schools in a tough spot,” said Patchin, whose center has worked with TikTok and other social media companies in the past to research online bullying. “There are these potential threats they can’t ignore but they also can’t shut down schools every time someone posts a generalized threat on social media.”
Educators have been on edge in many places since the deadly shooting in Michigan as copycat threats have led to isolated cases of schools switching to remote learning over the last several weeks.