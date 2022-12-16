OLEAN — No one was hurt in a fire Thursday evening at a York Street home, but damages from the blaze are estimated at $85,000.

City firefighters responded at around 8:23 p.m. to a structure fire at 430 York St. Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported crews and an ambulance arrived at the three minutes later to a heavily involved fire underway at the two-and-a-half story structure.

