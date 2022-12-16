OLEAN — No one was hurt in a fire Thursday evening at a York Street home, but damages from the blaze are estimated at $85,000.
City firefighters responded at around 8:23 p.m. to a structure fire at 430 York St. Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported crews and an ambulance arrived at the three minutes later to a heavily involved fire underway at the two-and-a-half story structure.
The home’s residents had reportedly already evacuated when the initial call was made. Richardson said one person was transported to Olean General Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning.
A third alarm was requested shortly after the initial crews’ arrival with off-duty Olean firefighters, a Trans Am ambulance and Portville firefighters reporting to the scene, Richardson said. Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire, bringing the blaze under control around 9 p.m.
Richardson reported preliminary damage estimates for the fire are $60,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team, which is still on scene.
Allegany Fire Department and Allegany Rescue and EMS stood by at Central Fire while Westons Mills Fire and EMS stood by at Fire Station One. Olean police assisted with traffic and crowd control at the scene.
Olean Fire Investigators have determined the cause of the Sunday night fire on West Green Street to be electrical in nature.
The one displaced tenant from that apartment was being assisted by the Red Cross.
