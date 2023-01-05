ALBANY (TNS) — The golden arches at New York Thruway service stops are gone.

And while some McDonald's, a mainstay since the 1990s, will be replaced with salad, sandwich and wrap options, new eateries that include Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, Panda Express and Burger King will also be at Thruway service plazas as part of a statewide overhaul.

